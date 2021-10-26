More plant-based Mexican food has come to North Brooklyn.

JaJaJa Plantas Mexicana has opened at 119 Kent Ave, marking its fourth location on New York City. The all-vegan restaurant is beloved for its vegetable-based interpretations of classic and unique Mexican-inspired dishes.

First opened on the Lower East Side in 2017, co-owners Koorosh Bakhtiar and Nima Garos wanted to thread the patchwork between culture, community and comida by creating an approachable vegan concept that caters to all diners.

The new Williamsburg JaJaJa location will offer an all day brunch with special items like kale pancakes triple stacked with coconut mango jam and shaved coconut. A fan favorite are the nachos with ‘chorizo’ fermented black beans, turmeric queso fundido and sour cream and a coconut queso quesadilla with spinach and basil pesto.

Perfect for fall is the beet and pumpkin empanada, fried and filled with kabocha squash and swiss chard, served with guacamole and chimichurri.

A vegan pumpkin pie is also available for the fall season, with more Williamsburg specials to come.