Friducha (946 Manhattan Ave.), a local Mexican restaurant owned by siblings Sandra and Wilson Lopez, experienced a catastrophic week.

On Tuesday, January 25, a car drove through the restaurant’s outdoor seating area during business hours, followed by the driver fleeing the scene, reports ABC7 NY. It was particularly dangerous as the restaurant was open, but luckily, no one was struck by the car or debris.

“Thank God no one was hurt,” expressed Sandra Lopez.

But the damage did not stop there. On Wednesday night, two burglars broke into Friducha. They took $200 in total and a safe with no money in it. They also destroyed the TV monitors with cameras, however, the cameras managed to catch them on tape before they were broken.

A Mexican mural on the side of Friducha.

The police have yet to ascertain if the two devastating incidents are related.

v

The team at Friducha is asking for neighbors on Manhattan Avenue to check cameras if they have them installed to help find the driver who destroyed the outdoor area.

Sandra told Greenpointers that she will not set up a Go Fund Me page right now.

“I think there are people who need that more than me, and I don’t want to take advantage of something that can be used for someone who needs it the most,” Sandra said, “The best way to help is for the community to come to Friducha to eat.”

Sandra explained that the broken window will be fixed Friday, and the restaurant will be open for regular business hours all weekend.

A colorful meal on Friducha’s Instagram page.

Friducha is a colorful Mexican restaurant inspired by Frida Kahlo with an affordable happy hour. It was named one of Greenpointers’ best Mexican restaurants in the neighborhood. The restaurant is open Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday noon – 11 p.m., and Sunday noon – 9:30 p.m.