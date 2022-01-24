Williamsburg’s newest Brazilian dining destination, Santo Parque (232 North 12th St.), opened in 2021 across the street from McCarren Park. After a soft opening in August, the restaurant was able to fully welcome guests in October.

Santo Parque is the second restaurant from the Yamasaki family, who formed the Todos Os Santos hospitality group in 2020 after opening their first venture, Santo Brúklin, in Carroll Gardens. The Brazilian cousins keep family and fun at the foreground of their restaurants. They seek to build strong relationships with guests and the community.

A candlelit table at Santo Parque.

Santo Parque serves up traditional Brazilian dishes like pão de queijo, which is described as Brazilian cheese bread, served with a creamy cheese spread, a guava jam and a spicy pork spread. Two classic Brazilian entrees to try are the Moqueca, a coconut milk stew typically served with seafood, or the Feijoada do Santo, a black bean and pork stew served with rice. Both are hearty options, perfect for a cold winter day. Many entrees are served with fried yucca instead of fresh fries.

The pão de queijo with guava jam, creamy cheese, and pork spread.

Santo Parque has also entered the Williamsburg brunch scene. If you’re looking for a unique midday meal, the PDQ Benedict is a Brazilian take on the classic dish, instead made with pão de queijo topped with poached eggs and spicy malagueta sauce.

The Feijoada do Santo, a black bean and pork stew served with rice.

For both dinner and brunch, a variety of cocktails, wine and beer are offered. Try creative cocktails like a Swingin’ Betty with Montelobos mezcal, sour cherry acerola and Brazilian malagueta pepper syrup or the Girl From Ipanema with Espolon Blanco tequila, jalapeno tequila, fresh grapefruit, lime and seltzer. Of course, you won’t be disappointed with a classic Caipirinha. After all, when in Rio (by way of Brooklyn)!

The classic Caipirinha at Santo Parque.

If cocktails aren’t your thing, Santo Parque also serves local Greenpoint IPA and Greenpoint Lager. If you’re the night’s designated driver, try the Guarana Antartica, a popular soft drink in Brazil that’s a delicious sugary version of Ginger Ale.

Santo Parque’s industrial-chic space has high ceilings and a fun, yet laid-back vibe, making the restaurant the type of spot where you can have a relaxing weekend brunch or blowout birthday dinner.

If you’re searching for something to do on a Monday night, Santo Parque may have just the thing. They host a comedy night every Monday when the restaurant is closed for dinner service. A rotating lineup of comedians entertain guests while Santo Parque serves up their delicious cocktails.

The dining room at Santo Parque.

Santo Parque offers takeout and delivery. The restaurant serves dinner Wednesday to Saturday for dinner 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and brunch Saturday 11 a.m. – 5p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Santo Parque is also participating in Restaurant Week until February 13th.