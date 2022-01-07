We are one week into January! How did that happen?? We hope your first week of the new year has been nothing but blissful. Our neighborhood is slowly warming up and dipping her toes into events again. Here are some fun events curated just for you.

Saturday, January 8th

Food for Brooklyn will be giving out free groceries for anyone who needs them. Stop by 55 Sutton Street between 9 – 11 AM to pick them up. Should you not need these groceries but know someone who would, do pass this article along to them. Let’s make sure no Greenpointer goes hungry this winter. If you have some time on hand and would like to volunteer, here’s more information.

Photo Credit: Food for Brooklyn

Are you in the midst of decluttering to start the new year fresh? Town Square Brooklyn is hosting a Green Cycle Swap from 12 – 3 PM at North 15th and Nassau Avenue. Bring your perfectly good items and drop them off by categories and browse away! Reducing trash in our neighborhood is a great way to do our part for the environment. Should you like to volunteer, sign up here.

Photo Credit: Town Square Brooklyn

Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Avenue) will be hosting a Free Movie Night this Saturday, 7 PM. Fancy some horror/comedy? With 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Shaun of the Dead might just scratch that itch. Reservations required. DM @lastplacebk on IG to secure your seats.

Photo Credit: Last Place on Earth

Sunday, January 9th

NBK Compost is back this Sunday. Still have leftovers from the holiday feasts? Clear out your freezer and drop off your scraps at McGolrick Park (10 AM – 1 PM) and Transmitter Park (11:30 AM – 1 PM). Gentle reminder that meat, bones, fish, shells or dairy products are not acceptable in compost bins. You can drop those off into brown bins if possible.

Photo Credit: NBK Compost

Baby Soda Jazz Band will be performing at St.Mazie Bar and Supper Club (345 Grand Street) from 8 – 10 PM. Join in for a fun evening of swing, 1920’s jazz and more, while enjoying decadent dishes. Tickets available here.

Photo Credit: Baby Soda Jazz Band

Itching to travel but can’t? We feel you. The William Vale has brought back its Winter Spa – a perfectly appointed, private, red cedar, outdoor sauna for the perfect Scandinavian experience.

The Winter Spa lets you sweat your stress away, relax your muscles and remove toxins as you enjoy the view through the panoramic dome window, away from the frosty winter air. Swing by this Sunday to get yourself ready for a brand new week! More information here.

Photo Credit: The William Vale

Whilst events are slowly starting back up in our neighborhood, this is a friendly PSA to participate safely and responsibly. Let’s enjoy what Greenpoint has to offer and watch out for one another at the same time. Until next week!