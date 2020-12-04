Good tidings! The Evergreenpoint Carolers will return to spread holiday cheer around the neighborhood on Sunday, December 6.

The group made their debut last year, touring Greenpoint and raising hundreds of dollars for local organizations North Brooklyn Neighbors and Brouhaha Theatre Project along the way.

This yuletide, the group will carol again but with significant adjustments to sing safely amid the pandemic. The Evergreenpoint Carolers will be much smaller, reducing from twenty-plus singers to a small-but-mighty ten, and everyone involved will be tested for COVID in the week leading up to the performance. Additionally, the revelers will practice social distancing and wear masks while singing outdoors.

The carolers will sing on December 6 from 3 to 5 PM, starting at the Bedford Avenue entrance to McCarren Park before ambling over to Kent Street (last year’s brownstones proved ripe for donations). This year’s proceeds will benefit the Newtown Creek Alliance, a Greenpoint eco-non-profit. The carolers will have a festooned box for cash donations on Sunday, or contributions can be made in advance on GoFundMe.

Led by Art Editor Billy McEntee, the Evergreenpoint Carolers consists of neighbors Cam Cronin and Sam Myers alongside New York talent Nick Auer, Hanna Allerton, Sarah Goldstein (née Gladstone), Patrick Lazour, Maddie Legro, Maddy Pendergast, and Max Pendergast. As a taste of what’s to come, here’s a video from last year’s rendition of “We Three Kings.”

Per popular demand, the songs this year will strike a more equal hymnal-secular balance.