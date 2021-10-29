Still haven’t sorted out your Halloweekend plans? Luckily, the neighborhood has enough options that you can find something to please everyone in your crew without even having to worry about weekend MTA service.

From pooches to parent-friendly activities and beyond, see how you can celebrate Halloween right here in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Tarot & Angel Card Reading

Head into the holiday weekend with the right vibes after a card reading at Gem House Salon’s pop-up event, plus a drink from their pumpkin bar (serving up kombucha and more). Book yours here.

When: October 29, 4pm to 7pm

Where: 35 Greenpoint Ave

Dulce o Dinero? (Candy or Money?) Opening Reception & Photo Booth

Celebrate the neighborhood’s Halloween history with El Museo de Los Sures’ newest photo exhibit. See the holiday chronicled on the Southside between 2000 and 2010 and join the opening reception on Friday. Then on Halloween, stop by for candy and immortalize the occasion with a picture from the photo booth.

When: Opening reception on October 29, 6pm to 9pm; Photo booth on October 31, 2pm to 6pm

Where: 120 S 1st St

Spicy Halloween

Spice up your celebrations with a super-hot brunch courtesy of Edy’s Grocer in conjunction with Shaquanda’s. While supplies last, enjoy pomegranate braised short rib hash, coconut turmeric overnight oats, and more in support of the Ali Forney Center.

When: October 30 at 9am

Where: 136 Meserole St

Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade and Spooktacular Party 2021

Don’t miss the return of Town Square’s annual Halloween parade for costumed kids of all ages. The parade will march down Manhattan Ave towards Nassau Ave and back to return to the Spooktacular Party. Enjoy an hour of arts and crafts, carnival games, live music, a bouncy house, and more fun for the whole family. The parade is free, but get your tickets to the Spooktacular here.

When: October 30, 10am to 3pm (Parade at 12pm)

Where: 24 Greenpoint Ave

Halloween Tattoo Event

Get some fresh ink, tasty BBQ (including vegetarian options), and good drinks in honor of the holiday at Three Kings Tattoo. Don your best Halloween costume for a chance at a gift card to make your new $31 (+ $9 tip) flash tattoo even sweeter.

When: October 30, 11am to 9pm

Where: 572 Manhattan Ave

Halloweekend Yoga

Between Halloween debauchery, take some time for yourself with a costumed yoga class by Pilates BKLYN featuring plant-based candy bars from GIGANTIC! and other sweet treats from Unreal Snacks.

When: October 30 and 31 at 11am

Where: 1150 Manhattan Ave (Greenpoint Beer)

Rowhouse Glow Row

Break a sweat during a rowing class complete with a black light, fog machine, and pumping music at Rowhouse Williamsburg. This all-levels class is beginner friendly and includes bodyweight and dumbbell exercises. Book your class here.

When: October 31 at 11am

Where: 51 S 3rd St

Halloween Trick or Treat

Get your tricks and treats at family-run spice company Greenpoint Trading. For six hours, they’ll be passing out candy at the shop.

When: October 31, 12pm to 6pm

Where: 65a West St

McGhoulrick Dogs Halloween Parade

Experience literal tricks and treats with your favorite furry friends during McGolrick Dogs’ special parade through McGolrick Park, with costumes encouraged for both dogs and humans. Doggie bags of treats will also be provided.

When: October 31 at 1pm

Where: McGolrick Park Dog Run (corner of Driggs Ave and Russell St)

Berry Street Garden Party

Take in some ghoulish animated props, blow-up characters, and handcrafted decorations made by garden members during the creative, family-friendly event.

When: October 31, 1pm to 8pm

Where: 303 Berry St

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid’s Berry Spooky Halloween Party

Come together with your community for a special, spooky social complete with music, candy, and crafts organized by NBK Mutual Aid and the North Brooklyn Open Streets Coalition.

When: 1pm to 4pm

Where: Berry open street between S 2nd and S 3rd Sts

Halloween Paw-ty

Give your pup some options this year — the Brooklyn Pawffice is also hosting a dog costume contest. The event will also have human candy, snacks, and drinks. RSVP for your spot here.

When: October 31, 3pm to 6pm

Where: 522 Grand St

Last Place on Earth Halloween Extravaganza

Don’t miss the party that has everything when Last Place on Earth hosts its annual Halloween bash featuring tarot readings, live music and comedy, pumpkin carving, a dance party, a costume contest, and much, much more. Leading up to the big day, Last Place on Earth is also screening classic movies like Hocus Pocus.

When: October 31 at 7pm

Where: 531 Graham Ave