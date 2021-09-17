Hola! This week marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. If you identify as a Hispanic Greenpointer, we celebrate you! Be sure to show extra support to Latinx businesses and services this month. I myself have been enjoying the lunch takeout from El Manjar Dominicano (141 India Street), and food is just the tip of the iceberg for this rich culture!

Here are some weekend events for all Greenpointers, regardless of race, language, religion, sexual orientation – we accept you just the way you are.

Bring your inner child to McGolrick Park Pavilion on Saturday, September 18, 9:30 – 5:30 PM. BEA Wolert Studio presents “The Heart of Greenpoint Chalk Quilting Bee”. Bring your chalk, your friends, your children, your dogs… Let’s chalk up our park with colors!

Photo Credit: Bea Wolert, P&P Shipping and Art Supplies

Next, time for some self-love. Pilates BKLYN will be hosting a class at Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Avenue) on Saturday, 11 AM. $25 gets you a class, a goodie bag and your first drink!

Photo Credit: @sweatforfree

Speaking of love, Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Avenue) wants to help you find it. On September 18, they will be hosting a Single’s Game Night. Swing by between 6-10 PM, board games and snacks will be provided. $10 to enter – I’d say that’s a small price to pay for love.

If you love green, you’ll be stoked to find out that Greenery Unlimited (91 West Street) will be having a sidewalk sale this weekend. 11 AM – 7 PM on Saturday, and 11 AM – 6 PM on Sunday. There will also be 15% off storewide! Really lean into your plant person persona this weekend.

Photo Credit: Greenery Unlimited

End of the Summer Block Party is not to be missed this Sunday, from 12 – 4 PM. Happening at Java Studios (252 Java Street), you will get to shop all women-owned businesses at this pop-up party.

Photo Credit: @laurasupnik

On Sunday, September 19, 2 – 7 PM, the Coney Island Reggae Crew brings you Reggae Under The Bridge (470 Scott Avenue). There is free street parking. Whip out your picnic essentials – before you store them away for the season.

We hope you find time this weekend to love the Latinx culture, your body, your partner, plants and the spirit of partying. Adios!