If you are missing the community feeling of group workouts, these Greenpoint fitness studios are offering virtual and outdoor workout options that keep you in shape and in touch with others.

Usha Veda Yoga

Usha Veda Yoga, a yoga studio dedicated to inclusive yoga practices and meditation, recently closed their physical location on Manhattan Avenue, after over ten years in the neighborhood. “While I am closing the doors to our beloved studio space I am also welcoming whatever form Usha Veda will take in the future. We will continue with our online classes, immersions, and trainings,” reads a November Instagram post.

Currently, studio is livestreaming several classes a day over Zoom for a reduced price of $14 a class. No one will be turned away for lack of funds, says their website, “email us and we’ll create a pay scale that works for you.” The studio also offers several workshops on Zoom, including one on trauma and resiliency with Margherita Tisato.

Loom Yoga

Loom Yoga offers live virtual classes in a range of flows including pilates, Barre, Vinyasa, Power Pilates and restorative yoga. The studio also has a weekly community class that is taught by Loom Yoga Teacher Training Graduates and is free to attend. A monthly membership is $49 for unlimited classes or you can drop-in on a class for $11.

YO BK

YO BK, a hot yoga and hot pilates studio, is offering heated rooftop classes on top of the Box House Hotel. Students must maintain six feet of distance and keep masks on the entire time. The studio also offers open practice in person at their Williamsburg and Greenpoint locations.

If sweating with a mask on isn’t your thing, YO BK also live streams classes and has a library of pre-recorded classes available for a fee. Find their schedule here.



Chalk Gyms

Chalk Gyms, a Williamsburg gym that advertises no enrollment or cancellation fees, is offering virtual classes. Right now, the classes are mostly either Barre classes, or “Stretch & Release,” a deep stretching class that focuses on releasing tensions in the body. Chalk Gyms also puts out a monthly workout playlist on Spotify.

IncrediPole

IncrediPole is a fitness studio that teaches dance and fitness classes on poles. The studio shut its physical studio on Java St. in September, after the pandemic made it impossible to continue in person classes. Now, IncrediPole offers virtual classes, and if you don’t have a pole in your space, you can still take classes! The studio has several “off the pole,” workout classes and “pole optional” classes.

Pilates BKLYN

Pilates BKLYN is offering a range of outdoor classes, including outdoor HIIT classes on Saturdays and outdoor Pilates mat classes. The studio also has virtual classes for those who want to stay inside. Both indoor and outdoor classes are $12.

New Love City

New Love City livestreams several yoga classes a day and has a donation based meditation class on Instagram Live at 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The studio is offering a virtual yoga teacher training this spring; pricing is on a sliding scale and the studio is offering full and partial scholarships to BIPOC students.

