Happy Weekend Greenpoint! It was a busy week in the neighborhood, with a lot more summer excitement to come – starting with Early Voting kicking off this weekend! Need a refresher for your ranked choice ballot? We’ve got a full local primary voters’ guide for you.

Unfortunately, The New York City ferry confirmed our Greenpoint Landing pier will be closed for months to come, but there’s always the G train…

Luckily, there’s plenty to do without leaving the neighborhood! We showcased North Brooklyn’s best rooftops, as well as the best public and semi-private pools you can dive into this swim season. Gear up at a new 99-cent store that’s trying to meet community needs at reasonable prices.

If you’re craving pizza, check out the brand new Salsa Greenpoint, which cooks up Neapolitan-style pies with passion.

Avid local hosts can plan a gathering with Party by Numbers, a Greenpoint-based design and events company renvisioning the way we gather in style. We also showcased local artist Ashtraypunk.

Board game enthusiasts can nominate their favorite local spots to have a space on the new Monopoly Brooklyn board.

Fashion Sundae is fresh for summer!

Also in and around Greenpoint…

NYC currently has a shortage of donated blood. A New York Blood Center blood drive will take place on Saturday, June 12, 202 110:00 am – 02:30 pm at 519 Leonard Street.

Last Place on Earth is hosting a board game Singles Mixer on Saturday.

How To Be Broke in New York is hosting a free clothing swap on Sunday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m. at Pilates BKLYN (58 Greenpoint Ave).

Jesse Eisenberg grabbed a juice at La Merced!

Apple for middle income apartments at 1056 Manhattan Ave.