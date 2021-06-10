By Rachel Holliday Smith and Allison Dikanovic, THE CITY

The big moment may be nearer than you think: Primary Day is June 22, but early voting begins this weekend.

If you’re registered with a major party, this Saturday, June 12, marks your first chance to cast a ballot in the citywide primary. Doors open at 8 a.m.

If you’re planning to vote early in person, here are some things to keep in mind:

Not so sure about voting in person? No big deal.

Remember, anyone can vote absentee due to special COVID-19 rules again in effect this year — and you still have time to request your absentee ballot. The deadline is June 15. Here’s how to get one.

If you already have your absentee ballot and want to deliver it in-person, you can drop it off to any early voting site during voting hours. Here’s how to find a voting site — and voting hours, which vary during the early voting period.

Early voting kicked off with a bang in New York during the presidential election last fall, with hours-long lines at poll sites across the boroughs. All those early birds meant Election Day itself was relatively quiet, with few lines. In total, more than 1.1 million New York City residents voted early in the 2020 election.

This article was originally published on Jun 9 at 7:11pm EDT by THE CITY

