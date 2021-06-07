The East River Ferry Stop at the India Street Pier is now closed, following a surprise announcement from the NYC Ferry on the evening of Sunday, May 23 evening.

“Service Alert – Greenpoint Landing Closure: The Greenpoint ferry landing is temporarily closed until further notice. During this time, all ferry service on the East River route will bypass the Greenpoint landing in both directions,” The NYC Ferry. No plans to reopen the ferry stop in the near future were announced until early June.

Now, we know that a damaged berth was the reason for the closure, and the pier’s private owners, Lendlease, will have to repair the pier. The Economic Development Corporation, which manages New York’s waterfront transit systems, predicts this repair will take months.

“The safety of ferry commuters and the long-term sustainability of the pier is of the utmost importance; therefore, Lendlease determined that all four piles need to be replaced,” EDC said in a statement. “Lendlease is working toward repairs to rebuild the landing and ensure the replacement is safe and resilient. They anticipate the landing will be out of service, at a minimum, for several months.”

Service Alert – Greenpoint Landing Outage (Update)



The Greenpoint ferry landing remains out of service pending repairs. @LendleaseGroup (the landing owner) is working closely with marine engineers to evaluate the long-term landing replacement plan. — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) June 7, 2021

A free shuttle bus was available between Greenpoint and Hunters Point South, running every 40 minutes in both directions, similar to the typical ferry schedule, but due to low ridership, the NYC Ferry is discontinuing this commute pattern on Wednesday, June 9.

Greenpoint is the third ferry stop currently closed along the Brooklyn stretch of the East River, with South Williamsburg and DUMBO still closed for construction, which is expected to be completed sometime this summer.