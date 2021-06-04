Happy weekend Greenpoint! Summer is in full swing, and we expect a bustling weekend outdoors.

This week, we rounded up some of Brooklyn’s top Mexican restaurants, and also reported that Smorgasburg is returning to Williamsburg in late Jane. Edy’s will host a pop-up Lebanese-Korean Pride brunch this weekend! Pride is here all month, and many Greenpoint businesses are celebrating with a new charitable initiative: Greenpoint Pride.

For Greenpointers itching to use their greenthumbs, we shared local rooftop farmer Annie Novak’s guide to rooftop gardening. Rather browse the fruits of another farmer’s labor? Domino Park Greenmarket returns this Sunday!

New grads who find themselves landing in Greenpoint can also check out our brand new guide to post-collegiate life in North Brooklyn.

District 33 voters can also check out our Voters Guide for the upcoming June 21 primaries.

And, of course, get inspired by our summer Fashion Sundae series and see if your weekend ‘fit is captured by our local photog.

Also in and around Greenpoint…

Local artist Nickolas D’Annunzio’s first solo show will be held at 23a Apollo St. on Saturday and Sunday, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. . The work is primarily a collection of vibrant embroidered self-portraits and bold paintings.

WORD has launched indie bingo, to encourage shopping at local Greenpoint businesses this summer.

An Eagle Scout Troop cleaned up Greenpoint’s American Playground.

Brooklyn Magazine is hosting a market this weekend at The William Vale (111 N 12th St) from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Acclaimed sushi restaurant Nami Nori is planning a second location in Williamsburg.

Learn about the history of Milton St.!

A UPS Store is opening at 200 Franklin St., in the former home of Antidote Apothecary.