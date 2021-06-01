North Brooklyn is gaining another Greenmarket this weekend! Beginning on Sunday, June 6, and continuing through Sunday, November 21, the Domino Park Greenmarket will bring local shoppers together to enjoy the waterfront views, fresh produce, and more, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. every week.

Shoppers can enjoy a selection of locally-grown fruits and vegetables, dairy, and meat products, all while supporting regional farmers and vendors. 2021’s Domino Park Greenmarket vendors will include:

Cash, SNAP/EBT, Debit/Credit, WIC & Senior FMNP coupons are all accepted as payment at the greenmarket. New for 2021, if you spend $2 in SNAP / EBT / P-EBT, shoppers earn a bonus $2 Health Buck, up to $10 per visit.

The Domino Park Greenmarket is the third weekend farmers market to open in North Brooklyn this season, along with Saturday’s McCarren Park Farmers Market and Sunday’s McGolrick Farmers Market.

Visit GrowNYC’s Domino Park website for up-to-date information on at-market activities throughout the season, including Domino Park’s food scrap program.