Greenpoint has a new supermarket! Market on Kent officially opened its doors on Wednesday, February 17, introducing locals to an array of healthy and specialty groceries. Formerly home to The Garden, a natural foods grocer that closed in 2020 after 25-years at 921 Manhattan Ave., the large, cornerside space on Kent St. now houses Market on Kent.

Shoppers can expect lots of organic, vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, says Chelsea Patterson, a social media liaison for the supermarket, which is owned by Christian Moga. Similar to The Garden, Market on Kent offers a bulk section of dried goods and get your own coffee beans. A sandwich station and a hot food bar are in Market on Kent as well.

“We have a great mix of new products and returning products,” Patterson said. “We realized the Greenpoint community really loved The Garden, so we wanted to be respectful of that business and follow some of their footsteps.”

But regular Garden shoppers may not recognize the new supermarket’s interiors. “Most of the store is new,” Patterson said. “The layout is completely different from the past two stores that occupied this space. We also have a make your own coffee and tea station in the front right before the registers.”

Perhaps most unique to Market on Kent are all the locally made grocery, pantry and prepared items the store carries, a list Patterson hopes will grow as time goes on. Eventually, the supermarket plants to incorporate a rewards program for loyal shoppers.

“This was a very long process and we just want to thank the community for bearing with us,” Patterson said. “The community’s support means the world to us and we hope to live up to everyone’s expectations. We also welcome suggestions and feedback.”

Market on Kent is currently open for shopping everyday, from 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

