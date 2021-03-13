The sun is out and the neighborhood is out! If you somehow forgot all the reasons you love Greenpoint while staying safely inside this winter, spring is here to remind us of the ceaseless ways Greenpoint continues to inspire and amaze us:

Take the Roller Disco Revival, an independent project by local artist Michael Smith, which will bring a 1970s-style outdoor roller rink, complete with DJs, to McCarren Park this spring. What an improvement from spring 2020, when we paused, which local photographer captured Catalina Kulczar in a short film released this week. Triskelion Arts is also rebounding from a year without live performance, in the form of an arts zine, Trisk to keep the venue funded and creative minds at work. Need an art boost? Check out “Finding Williamsburg(h)” at Barking Lizards, which tells the story of our neighborhood over the last 50 years, through photos.

We also took a look at the recent sweeps under the BQE, in which the NYPD and DSS remove houseless people from the area. Activists like NBK Essentials and Elizabeth Adams shared their ideas on how to make our neighborhood more safe and equitable for all people.

Look forward to signing back on Monday morning, with our guide to outdoor work spots around the neighborhood. And speaking of outdoors, a community meeting this week emphasized locals’ desires to preserve our environment, rather than construct the North Brooklyn Pipeline.

Already thinking about the summer? We rounded up the best summer camps to enroll your kids in this summer. In the meantime, Twinkle Playspace has also reopened for pod playdates.

As always, it’s still important to get tested regularly for Covid-19. Here’s where to do it easily in the neighborhood. Stay safe, everyone!

Also in and around Greenpoint:

Edy’s Grocer started vending their own private label olive oil, direct from Lebanon to Greenpoint!

Grapepoint Wines (155 Norman Ave.) is bringing back tastings this Friday Starting at 5: 30 p.m. stop by for some outdoor sipping and get 10% off any bottles you tried.

A sculpture made from plywood that boarded up businesses last summer will land in McCarren Park this May.

Kingsland Wildflowers at Broadway Stages will now be open every third Saturday, plus Friday, March 19. Sign up online to help care for the rooftop garden.

Nitehawk Cinema (136 Metropolitan Ave.) has reopened at 25% capacity. Food and drink is still served, though all menus are accessed via QR code now.

Eckford Street Studio will be hosting a Family Art Party from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.

Pi Day is Sunday, March 14! Fornino will offer $3.14 12-inch Margherita pies for takeout.