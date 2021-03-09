This summer, it’s more important than ever to find a safe environment where your child can get outside and socialize.

This guide to summer camps in Greenpoint and North Brooklyn is here to help you do just that. Whether your child enjoys art, sports, science, theater, or even practicing French, North Brooklyn has the perfect summer adventure for them.

PLAY KIDS AND LFBK

Campers at PLAY.

PLAY KIDS Summer Camp, located at 31 Nassau Avenue, just north of McCarren Park, is a daily drop-off program for for ages 3 – 8 years old. Activities include arts and crafts, tennis, yoga, soccer, and nature walks, most of which will be outdoors, weather permitting.

PLAY Summer Camp runs for 7 weeks, July 5th through August 20th, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It costs $650 per week or $145 per day. If you buy four or more weeks, you’ll get $200 off. Early drop off is available with an extra fee, and there is a 10% sibling discount.

Pandemic rules are in place, including temperature checks and extensive cleaning. Classes are limited to 12 children, and each group will have its own classroom and a separate playtime and activities.

Parlez-vous français? Next door to PLAY is the LFBK Camp (33 Nassau Ave.) where kids engage in similar outdoor activities but also have French immersion classes based on weekly themes taught by French native LFBK counselors.

Register at http://www.playgreenpoint.com/summer-camp.

THE PAINTED CLOUD

Young artists at work.

The Painted Cloud hosts an art-focused camp the runs for the entire summer, June 28th through September 3rd. Children in grades PRE-K through 5th work on process-based, community-minded art projects, along with drawing, choice time, snack, lunch, and outdoor play in the private back yard. Campers are encouraged to bring a bathing suit to cool off in backyard’s sprinklers.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $515 for a full week or $115 per day. Extending to 5:30 p.m. costs an additional $45 per day. There is a 10% sibling discount.

The Painted Cloud is operating within the NY State guidelines. The camp holds safety of the utmost importance and asks parents to read the new pandemic-related policies before signing up.

Register at thepaintedcloud.com.

TUMBLEWEEDS

Artists showing off their work.

If your child loves art but does not want to commit to a full day away, Tumbleweeds might be the option for you. Tumbleweeds is an art studio located at 117 Dobbin St., offering one-on-one and/or small group classes tailored to your child’s creative and educational goals. Summer programming for ages 4 to 15 will run through July and August. Classes can be scheduled anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and prices are flexible. Kids can sign up for a one hour class or multiple sessions.

Sanitation protocols are in place. The studio will be cleaned each morning, in between lessons, and at the end of each day. They will be using a HEPA air purifier, oscillating fans and keeping windows open. Masks will be mandatory. Tumbleweeds will regularly communicate and monitor developments with all children and families regarding cases, exposures and updates to policies and procedures.

For more information and to sign up, email tumbleweedsartgroup@gmail.com.

YMCA

A camper getting creative.

The Greenpoint YMCA at 99 Meserole Av.e offers one of the most traditional summer day camp experiences in Greenpoint. Four different sections separate ages 3-4, 4-5, 6-7, and 8-11. Campers participate in traditional camp activities including exercise, arts and crafts, science experiments, and silly theme days. All pandemic-related safety protocols and guidelines are in place.

Camps are sold in 2-week sessions. The early childhood camp for ages 3 and 4 is $800 for two weeks. The other camps for ages 4-11 are $750 for two weeks. They run five days a week from 9am to 4pm. Extended morning and evening hours are available. For all ages, extending in the morning from 8- 9 a.m. costs $100 for two weeks and extending in the afternoon 4-6 p.m. costs $180 for two weeks. There is an Early Bird Discount of 10% for those who register before Sunday, April 18, and a 10% Sibling Discount.

Register at https://ymcanyc.org/locations/greenpoint-ymca/programs-classes/camps.

WILLIAMSBURG SUMMER CAMP

Campers doing a science experiment.

Williamsburg Summer Camp is located at 60 Broadway, between Wythe & Berry. Their Summer STEAM Careers Camp motivates all students to further their education in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math by exploring different careers each week. Example of the careers include Electrical Engineers, Freelance Travel Photographer, Marine Biologist, Food Scientist, Astronomer, and Paleontologist.

This camp is designed for ages 4-10. It runs for the entire summer from May 31st through September 3rd. They offer two options: Full Day which runs 9am – 4pm and costs $499/week or Half Day which is 9am – 1pm and costs $399/week. If you enroll 5 or more weeks, there is a 5% discount. If you enroll by April 15th, there is another 5% discount. They also offer a 10% sibling or referral discount, and all of these discounts can be stacked. The Full Summer Special Package includes 8 weeks of full day camp for $2,995.

All Department of Health protocols are in place. Masks are required, and temperature checks are taken throughout the day. Social distancing is maintained, and the Director of the camp even said that most of the staff is vaccinated.

Register at https://campwilliamsburg.com/pre-registration/.

CAMP

Campers preparing to perform.

If you have a child aged 4 or 5 that loves to sing and dance, CAMP might be a good option for you. Not to be confused with Williamsburg Summer Camp, CAMP, which stands for Creative Arts and Music Programs, is a unique multi-disciplinary performing and visual arts summer day camp owned and operated by experienced local artists that have worked with children in both public and private schools in and around New York City. CAMP is located at the Center for Performance Research at 361 Manhattan Avenue (at Jackson Street).

Drop-off is between 8:30 – 9 a.m. and the day ends at 3 p.m. sharp. AfterCamp is 3pm – 5pm and costs extra.

This camp is sold in two sessions that run June 28th to July 16th and July 19th to August 6th. The first session’s theme is BJÖRKESTRA and the second is STEVIE WONDERLAND. Both sessions costs $1,525 for a new camper and

$1,425 for a returning camper. There is a $200 discount for siblings. This camp has options for older children aged 6-11, however both sessions are sold out for this summer already, but you can be put on a waitlist.

Register at https://www.williamsburgcamp.com/summer-2021/2021-summer-camp-session-1.