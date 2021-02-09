Valentine’s Day is coming up, and no matter who your Valentine is, now’s the time to shower your loved ones with gifts from local businesses.

Spend some time browsing these local shops or order online to show love for your neighborhood and your loved ones with these hyperlocal gifts. Don’t know what your loved one really wants? When in doubt, buy a gift card.

Greenpoint Hats

These adorable Greenpoint hats with an adjustable back come in four colors and rep the 11222 in style. Lockwood is also full of artist-made Valentine’s Day cards, masks, and Brooklyn memorabilia worth browsing in shop at 98 Greenpoint Ave. $27, lockwoodshop.com

Handmade Mugs

With all the coffee and tea we’re drinking at home, having a new, artsy mug in hand can add some joy to February’s monotony. This handmade porcelain piece holds 8oz of beverage, and is dishwasher safe! $33, wilcoxsonceramics.com

Coffee Beans

Perhaps now more than ever, we’re a little too reliant on caffeine to lure us out of bed in the morning. Gift some top notch java, roasted locally and sourced from all over the world, by the experts at Espresso Paloma (117 Meserole Ave.). Throw in a gift card to the coffee shop with your gift too! $16, espressopaloma.com

Croissant Delivery

Credit: Alyosha Bakery

Alyosha Smolarski bakes some of New York’s best croissants from his Greenpoint loft, distributing his pastries on Sundays. What’s better than a surprise croissant delivered to your loved one’s door? $3 for $10, instagram.com/alyoshabakery

A Restaurant Subscription

Credit: Bar Beau

As the before times feel more and more distant, it’s fun to remind ourselves of all the wonderful flavors our neighborhood continues to offer. Gift one of Bar Beau’s new restaurant subscription kits, which range from a brunch-themed box, to date night dinners, and a cocktail kit. A gift that keeps on giving is always the best kind.

Special Bowl

Let your loved one eat all that takeout in style, with trendy homewares at Burson & Reynold’s (649 Manhattan Ave.). Particularly eye catching are the patterned porcelain bowls, perfect for your Valentine’s favorite order from Little Tiffin, Anella and beyond. $25, bursonandreynolds.com

Moon Void Tarot Deck

Looking into the future with this beautiful tarot deck illustrated by Brooklyn artist Stefanie Caponi. The set includes 78 major and minor arcana cards, with traditional and modern symbolism. Line & Label also sells a tarot guidebook for those who need fortune telling assistance. $40, lineandlabel.com

Archestratus x Daniel Zender Tote Bag

Brooklynites know we can never have too many tote bags. The limit does not exist! This swanky new collab between Brooklyn illustrator Daniel Zender and Greenpoint’s own cookbook store can be filled with cookbooks, groceries, and more from Archestratus (160 Huron St.) to customize an excellent gift. $25, archestratus.us

Le Golden Di An Di Scissors

Bring back memories of dining inside Di An Di (and inspire hope for future safe dining) with the restaurant’s signature golden scissors! Useful for cutting everything from pizzas to splitting the last fried imperial roll, these scissors will soon become a dine-at-home staple. $12, diandi.com

A Good Read

Cozying up with an engrossing book is exactly what most of us really need right now. Shop Word Bookstore’s (126 Franklin St.) curated selection of staff picks, bestsellers and book club selections, or pick a title by a Greenpoint local, like Tomboyland by Melissa Faliveno.

Scented Candle

Homecoming (107 Franklin St.) just launched its second specialty scented candle, and it’s the ultimate luxe gift for lockdown. The Tomato Vine scent has notes of fig, cyclamen, sandalwood, iris, and a hint of patchouli and has a 50 hour burn time. Pick up a Valentine’s bouquet in store too! $38, home-coming.com