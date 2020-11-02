We’re feeling sentimental this week about the Fashion Sundae series from Watching New York, aka photographer Johnny Cirillo, who Greenpointers will interview on Thursday as the series’ one year anniversary approaches (stay tuned). A lot has changed on the Bedford Avenue runway in Williamsburg over the past year with the L train repairs reaching completion and local businesses shuttering and opening during the pandemic.

If there’s one aspect that has remained constant on the avenue, it’s New Yorkers’ penchant for showing off their threads (and matching masks): Check out the styles spotted last week in Williamsburg:

Photo via @WatchingNewYork

