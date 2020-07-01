Levain Bakery Opens Wednesday in Williamsburg Donating Proceeds to North Brooklyn Angels

After 25 years in Manhattan, Levain Bakery officially opens on Wednesday morning in Williamsburg at 164 N 4 St., marking the bakery’s first Brooklyn location.

To make the opening a bit sweeter, opening day proceeds will be donated to the mobile soup kitchen North Brooklyn Angels, which distributes free freshly prepared meals Monday – Friday.

The delectable chocolate chip cookies walnut cookies are on Levain Bakery’s Brooklyn menu, along with loaf cakes, roll and breads, and pastries, much like the original location.

There are five other Levain Bakery locations in Manhattan and one in the Hamptons. The famous cookies and baked goods are currently only available for takeout or delivery via caviar.

Levain Bakery in Williamsburg is now open everyday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.