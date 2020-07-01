Levain Bakery Opens Wednesday in Williamsburg Donating Proceeds to North Brooklyn Angels
After 25 years in Manhattan, Levain Bakery officially opens on Wednesday morning in Williamsburg at 164 N 4 St., marking the bakery’s first Brooklyn location.
To make the opening a bit sweeter, opening day proceeds will be donated to the mobile soup kitchen North Brooklyn Angels, which distributes free freshly prepared meals Monday – Friday.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow is the day! We can’t wait to share our newest home in Williamsburg with you! All profits from our grand opening will go to @northbrooklynangels – a nonprofit right in our new neighborhood that fights hunger, poverty, homelessness, and housing instability. Visit their page or checkout northbrooklynangels.org to learn more about our incredible neighbor. 💙🍪
The delectable chocolate chip cookies walnut cookies are on Levain Bakery’s Brooklyn menu, along with loaf cakes, roll and breads, and pastries, much like the original location.
There are five other Levain Bakery locations in Manhattan and one in the Hamptons. The famous cookies and baked goods are currently only available for takeout or delivery via caviar.
Levain Bakery in Williamsburg is now open everyday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.