Ferry service at the India Street Pier was restored at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday following an abrupt three day pause in service casuing confusion for East River commuters.

Last week, an issue involving insurance documents between Hornblower, the operator of the NYC ferry, and the new landlord of 18 India St., Lendlease, a multinational construction company based in Australia, resulted in the pier’s temporary closure. Lendlease explained the situation to Gothamist:

“We’ve had to temporarily restrict ferry access to the India Street Pier while we await the ferry service operator, Hornblower, to furnish appropriate insurance documentation, expected today,” the company said in a statement. “We understand the inconvenience the ferry service disruption has caused and are working diligently to help resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

The city’s Economic Development Corporation, a quasi-private agency that runs the city’s ferry system with Hornblower, said they were working to restore service there as early as Tuesday morning.

Without prior notification of the pause in ferry service, East River commuters were surprised to see the ferry bypass Greenpoint, but all returned to normal by Monday afternoon when service was restored.

SERVICE UPDATE – Service to Greenpoint Ferry Landing Resumes 4:00 PM



After an earlier temporary closure, service to the Greenpoint/India Street ferry landing will resume at 4:00 PM. Shuttle bus service to Hunters Point South will end at 3:50 PM. Thank you for your patience. — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) October 19, 2020

“The shutdown of the Greenpoint @nycferry stop was unacceptable & created an pointless bottleneck for commuters,” Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney tweeted, “I’m glad to hear that service has been restored for NYers on the go!”

Since the NYC Ferry’s launch in 2017, The NYC Economic Development Corporation has subsidized ferry service to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, THE CITY reports:

The ferry system racked up $53 million in net costs for EDC in fiscal year 2020, the new numbers indicate, as it did in 2019. The watchdog Citizens Budget Commission a year ago calculated that with passengers paying just $2.75 a ride, each ferry trip costs the government $9.34 a ride.