With the recent weather bouncing between sunny and pleasant to rainy and windy, Watching New York captured an array of styles on neighborhood streets for Episode 45.

As the second consecutive pandemic winter approaches it’s clear that New Yorkers are adapting their outfits and incorporating face coverings. Check out the styles spotted last week in Williamsburg:

Photo via @WatchingNewYork





Photo via @WatchingNewYork



Photo via @WatchingNewYork

Photo via @WatchingNewYork

Photo via @WatchingNewYork

Photo via @WatchingNewYork



Photo via @WatchingNewYork

Photo via @WatchingNewYork