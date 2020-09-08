A 35-year-old Brooklyn assistant district attorney was killed in a collision with a bus early Monday morning in Williamsburg, multiple news outlets report.

Sarah Pitts, who worked in the office of Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez since 2018, was hit by an Excellent Bus Service charter bus while pedaling on Wythe Avenue at the intersection of Williamsburg Street at approximately 12:35 a.m., Streetsblog reports.

Pitts was assigned to the Appeals Bureau and worked with the Post-Conviction Justice Bureau where she reviewed parole applications while volunteering for in-person work during the on-going coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from Gonzalez. “She was a brilliant and compassionate lawyer dedicated to seeking justice.”

The intersection of Wythe Avenue and Williamsburg Street (Image via Google Maps)

The bus driver had no alcohol in his system and the office of NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner for Public Information said on Monday afternoon that details of the fatal crash could not be verified, Streetsblog reports.

Pitts suffered head trauma and was transported to Bellevue Hospital where she pronounced dead.