Local fashion destination Walk The West (150 Franklin St.) have announced their planned closure for next month ahead of a move to the Hudson Valley. The vintage shop will close up their Greenpoint brick-and-mortar operation on September 27th, which is also Walk The Wests’ 5th anniversary, and will continue to sell clothing and accessories online and through Instagram.

“Covid kicked us into gear with setting up an online shop and we’ve come to realize it’s the way forward,” a note posted Sunday on social media states. “Online isn’t perfect, we’ll miss the community we’ve built but with this pandemic its time for a different business model that doesn’t come with the growing overhead costs of rent, staffing, insurance, etc.”

Closures of small businesses in Greenpoint and Williamsburg are nearing the 100 mark since last winter, when the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe and non-essential businesses in New York paused.

Fans of Walk The West’s curated styles can lookout for pop-ups in Brooklyn and Husdon, NY in the near future.