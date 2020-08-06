Rule of Thirds Reopens This Week for Outdoor Dining

One of Brooklyn’s most popular new restaurants is reopening in Greenpoint. Rule of Thirds (171 Banker St.), which opened at the now-closed A/D/O in late February will offer outdoor courtyard seating starting on Thursday, August 6.

The Japanese restaurant inspired by izakaya culture, home cooking and the belief that the most interesting conversations take place at cultural intersections, is a collaboration between friends and neighbors Chef JT Vuong, George Padilla (both formerly of Okonomi) and Sunday Hospitality.

The inventive menu became Insta-famous and highly sought after in early 2020, when inventive, locally inspired dishes like a tofu hot pocket with camembert and fresno chile butter and yuzu hot honey salad were competitive to reserve a seat for. When the pandemic hit weeks after opening its dining room for the first time, Rule of Thirds closed its doors, eventually offering takeout bento boxes and pre-ordered multi-course duck feast complete with a duck rice, duck soup and very interactive duck lettuce wraps.

Now, the restaurant is back to serve the community, with an updated summer menu split into four categories: Small plates, skewers, larger plates and sides. Standout seasonal dishes include Hiyashi Chuka, chilled broth-less ramen, pork jowl, yuzu cucumber sauce, ginger, sesame oil; Squash Yakibitashi with chilled seasoned dashi; vegan chilled tofu with tomatoes, okra, ginger and black garlic sweet soy; plus many more dishes, cocktails, sake and shochu.

Reservations for courtyard dining at Rule of Thirds can now be made on Resy for Thursday – Monday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. A limited takeout menu can also be ordered from 11:30 a.m. – 8: 00 p.m. daily.