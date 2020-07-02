Free Manicure Truck Hits Williamsburg Streets Compliments of BABE

Approaching the 100 day mark since New York City’s nail salons were forced to close due the ongoing global pandemic, a socially distanced manicure truck is servicing North Brooklynite’s hands with free manicures compliments of the wine company BABE (full disclosure: BABE is a former sponsor of Greenpointers’ holiday markets).

Founder of BABE, The Fat Jewish (whose real name is Josh Ostrovsky), took to Instagram for the announcement:

“ME AND @drinkbabe DECIDED TO CREATE A SOCIALLY DISTANCED ‘RONA-FREE MANI TRUCK, IT’S LIKE A GLORY HOLE FOR YOUR HANDS. IT COSTS $0, FIND US SOON IN CITIES ACROSS AMERICA (not in Florida, get your fucking shit together).“

We created this insane mani truck so you would stop complaining about your garbage nails. 💅 pic.twitter.com/osqWWTv0ua — DRINK BABE (@drinkbabe) June 29, 2020

To kickoff the nationwide tour, a Rosé -colored BABE branded truck set up shop on Kent Avenue near Grand Street on Tuesday and a line quickly formed for people to receive their free manicures from technicians in full protective gear standing behind plexiglass windows.

NYC’s nail salons can officially open for the start of Phase 3, which starts on Monday, July 6.

There’s not an official schedule available for when and where the truck will pop-up next, but Ostrovsky says that a manicure truck is soon to follow.

