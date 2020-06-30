Williamsburg Mural Depicts 2020’s Chaotic Headlines, So Far

President Donald Trump with devil horns holding the bible, an NYPD car in flames and a shackled American flag with a white power symbol are some of the interpreted 2020 headline moments depicted in a new hand-painted mural in Williamsburg that debuted last week.

The mural, entitled “2020 Now But Not Forever” is on Kent Avenue and Grand Street and is from Overall Murals. A description from the creators next to the large-scale mural states:

2020 IS NOT OVER AND IT’S ALREADY A BIG PART OF OUR HISTORY. THE MURAL DEPICTS SOME OF THE CHAOTIC AND UNFORGETTABLE EVENTS WE’VE SEEN AROUND THE WORLD, COUNTRY AND IN NEW YORK. IN THIS POSTMODERN INFORMATIONAL ERA, NEWS SPREADS FAST. IT’S ALL UNPREDICTABLE BUT WHAT CAN BE PREDICTED ARE OUR ACTIONS AND REACTIONS DO THE RIGHT THING.

Also painted in the mural are the Australian wildfires, a tribute to Kobe Bryant, cursory fireworks, sheep wearing masks (except for the black sheep) in response to coronavirus, healthcare heroes and Black Lives Matter.

“The circumstances we’re experiencing must be accepted as they are but as humans we innately feel the need to solve problems and implement change. And in today’s postmodern world, what can we do?,” Overall Murals wrote on social media promoting the work.

The company is also selling bandanas tote bags of the image with 100% of the proceeds going toward Art Start, which helps connect marginalized young people with artistic opportunities.

More details of the mural are revealed with close up photos, but a friendly reminder: We’re just over half way through 2020: