Williamsburg Mainstay Bedford Cheese Shop Is Now Closed

A North Williamsburg mainstay of 17 years, independently-owned Bedford Cheese Shop (265 Bedford Ave.) is now closed following the final day of business last Sunday.

The cheese shops’ Manhattan location, which opened in 2012 at 67 Irving Place remains open, leaving behind a storefront on the local avenue for which the business is named.

Relocating in 2016 from the original location on the corner of N 4. Street and Bedford Avenue, the 265 Bedford Ave. shop continued in the same spirit as the first location with an outstanding selection of cheeses and instructional classes, along with the addition of a wine bar.

The popular kitchenware store Whisk formerly located at 231 Bedford Ave. closed in 2019 following a 44% rent hike, among many other notable closings last year, including Rosemary’s Greenpoint Tavern (188 Bedford Ave.) which closed after more than 60 years.

In an announcement posted to social media last week Bedford Cheese Shop vaguely cites “many factors” leading to the closure:

Bedford Cheese Shop Brooklyn has been a proud part of the Williamsburg neighborhood since 2003. With a heavy heart, this Sunday night we will be closing the doors at our 265 Bedford Avenue location for the last time due to many factors outside of our control. However, we will continue to sell and serve artisan cheese, charcuterie, fine foods and offer educational events to all boroughs and beyond from our Manhattan location at 67 Irving Place. We look forward to seeing you soon!