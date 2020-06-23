Mike’s Hot Honey Is Offering Free Dip Cups to Help Pizzerias

New York City is just heating up, and one Greenpoint-based company is preparing to make this unprecedented summer in the city a little sweeter too. Mike’s Hot Honey, the artisanal spicy honey company that started in the back of Paulie Gee’s Pizzeria (and is iconic to the shop’s Hellboy pie) is launching dip cups this week in an effort to better service pizzerias experiencing a sharp increase in delivery and takeout business.

To introduce the new individually packaged product to pizzerias across the country, and also offer support to pizzerias in need of a spicy boost amidst COVID-19, Mike‘s Hot Honey is offering a free case of dip cups to any pizzeria that wants to use them in delivery and takeout orders (while supplies last).

“Pizzerias are the backbone of our business. When the pandemic hit the United States, we began outreach to our friends at pizzerias to learn more about what they were experiencing and how we could help,” says Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike‘s Hot Honey. “Nearly everyone we spoke with was seeing an increase in delivery business and a need for honey packaging that fit this model. We developed the dip cups as a way for pizzerias to safely and efficiently deliver our product to their customers while adding incremental revenue to each order.”

Each dip cup contains .75 ounces of hot honey and will be made available nationwide through a distribution partnership with DOT Foods. Cases include 90 dip cups, plus 100 promotional stickers.

For those not yet familiar with the joy of hot honey is a pizza topping, Kurtz recommends, “Drizzling it on the pie just before you take a bite.” The new small cups let pizza lovers drizzle in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Pizzerias interested in receiving a free case of Mike’s Hot Honey can fill out this dip cup promo form.