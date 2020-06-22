Levain Bakery’s First Brooklyn Location to Open in Williamsburg in July

New York City-based Levain Bakery will bring its famous cookies and baked goods to the other side of the East River next month with the opening of a Williamsburg location.

With five other locations in Manhattan and one in the Hamptons, Levain Bakery’s Williamsburg shop will be the first in Brooklyn.

After more than two decades in the Upper West Side and Harlem, the bakery started expanding last year opening three new locations in Manhattan, and co-founders Connie McDonald and Pam Weeks are planning for a national expansion as well with a Washington D.C. bakery.

The Williamsburg bakery will be located at 164 N 4 St. which is nearby the Whole Foods on Bedford Avenue, and an opening date is set for July 1st.

Levain bakery fans can expect to see the signature chocolate chip cookies walnut cookies along with loaf cakes, roll and breads, and pastries as the menu will be similar to the original location. The bakery’s hours will be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. everyday.