Overnight Repaving of Greenpoint Avenue Scheduled for Wednesday Night

The Department of Transportation is scheduled to repave Greenpoint Avenue from West Street to Eckford Street starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Thursday at 6 a.m.

The top layer of the asphalt was removed from Greenpoint Avenue last week during an overnight street closure.

No parking signs were placed along the same stretch of the avenue on Tuesday night alerting drivers to move their vehicles by Wednesday at 6 p.m.