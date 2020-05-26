Virtual Combined SLA Review and Public Safety Meeting for Brooklyn Community Board 1 is Tonight

Brooklyn Community Board 1’s combined SLA and public safety committees will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday (5/26) at 6:30 p.m.

The agenda for the combined meeting is posted on the CB1 website, and virtual attendees can access the meeting here via Cisco Webex (password: pwTV9r9gbM2).

You can also join the meeting by phone by dialing 2+1-646-992-2010 0r +1-408-418-9388 access code: 718 064 380:

AGENDA:

1. Members’ status and response to “stay-at-home”

2. Status of Committee(s) responsibilities.

3. Member observation and input on response to COVID19 pandemic:

(A.) NYPD Concerns-Community-Housing-Transit

(B.) H&HC Concerns (Woodhull Community Affairs)

(C.) DV Services

(D.) Homeless Services

5. Committee input on reopening plans.

-Open Streets (Current & proposed)

-Outdoor sidewalk & street use for Restaurants/Bars

-Homeless Outreach & Services