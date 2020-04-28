Look to the Sky for a Military Flyover Tribute to Frontline Workers on Tuesday

A flyover tribute by U.S. Navy and Airfare jets in honor of New York City’s frontline workers is planned for Tuesday (4/28) beginning at noon and will be viewable from North Brooklyn.

The show of force from eight F-16 Airforce jets and seven Navy Blue Angel jets should be viewable today around 12:20pm – 12:30pm in North Brooklyn.

8 US Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Jets with red, white and blue markings, and 7 US Navy Blue Angel Jets will be conducting a flyover near Manhattan on 4/28 starting at 12PM to honor frontline medics, doctors, first responders, and essential personnel. pic.twitter.com/Ve7PAqxpXx — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) April 27, 2020

The flight route starts at the George Washington Bridge at noon and circles Brooklyn en route to Long Island before ending near Red Hook at 12:40 p.m.. Residents are encouraged to watch from their rooftops and apartment windows if possible.