Look to the Sky for a Military Flyover Tribute to Frontline Workers on Tuesday

The flyover route planned for Tuesday, April 28th.

A flyover tribute by U.S. Navy and Airfare  jets in honor of New York City’s frontline workers is planned for Tuesday (4/28) beginning at noon  and will be viewable from North Brooklyn.

The show of force from eight F-16 Airforce jets and seven Navy Blue Angel jets  should be viewable today around 12:20pm – 12:30pm in North Brooklyn.

The flight route starts at the George Washington Bridge at noon and circles Brooklyn en route to Long Island before ending near Red Hook at 12:40 p.m.. Residents are encouraged to watch from their rooftops and apartment windows if possible.

