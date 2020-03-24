Manhattan Avenue Rite Aid Closes to Rebrand as Walgreens

The Greenpoint Rite Aid (723-725 Manhattan Ave.) with the famous disco ball hanging in the center of the building is now closed as the store rebrands to a Walgreens.

Employees of the transitioning store were stocking the shelves on Tuesday morning in preparation for the reopening scheduled for Friday, but the Walgreens at 723-725 Manhattan Ave. may not be open very long.

The pharmacy remains open this week during the change over and customers will still be able to access the pharmacy in the rear of the store by walking through the front entrance as usual.

Aside from the former Duane Reade at 893 Manhattan Ave. which is also now a Walgreens, the retail chain operates three locations in Williamsburg at 25o Bedford Ave., 210 Union Ave. and 164 Kent Ave.

Permits were approved last October for a “new drug store” at the former Natural Garden (750 Manhattan Ave.) building where construction is still on-going. The “new drug store” will also be a Walgreens once completed according to an employee of the transitioning store across the street.

Natural Garden closed last September after approximately 17 years in Greenpoint and a 10,000 square-foot co-working space from Class and Co. was scheduled to open this month in the upper portion of the building, but the coworking space is also still under construction.

It’s unclear what will become of the soon-to-open Walgreens at 723-725 Manhattan Ave. once the 750 Manhattan Avenue location is completed later this year, but the historic building which was once the Meserole Theatre remains listed for rent with an asking price of over $83,000 per month.