Brooklyn Community Board 1’s Monthly Public Meeting is Thursday (3/12)

Brooklyn Community Board 1’s monthly combined public hearing is scheduled for Thursday (3/12) at the Swinging 60’s Senior Center (211 Ainslie St.) at 6 p.m.

If you can’t attend in person on Thursday, you can follow along during the livestream available here.

According to the agenda (available here), CB1 will review 16 new liquor licenses and 17 renewals, and there will be a presentations on:

2020 U.S. Census: Importance and safety of the Census. “The Bureau will start sending out initiations to respond to Census on March 12th. It is imperative to remind people that they will receive this very important document. – by Ms. Sandra Moryto, Partner Specialist for North Brooklyn, 2020 Census Bureau. (Presentation limited to 10 minutes)”

23 Meadow St. (a new, “liquor, wine/beer, cider, event space”): “Presentation regarding their liquor application for an establishment with a capacity of 950 people.”

NYC DOT plans proposed for the intersection of Wythe Ave. and the BQE service road: “The proposed improvements include a variety of treatments including physical separation of the BQE Exit Ramp and the Service Road (Williamsburg St West) traffic with concrete barriers/delineators to eliminate the weaving and simplify traffic movements, prohibit turns, revise signal timing and improve signal coordination. DOT will conduct a presentation detailing the results of analysis, field observation findings and the proposed improvement alternatives.”

BSA Application for 356 Wythe Ave. (354-360 Wythe Avenue, 45-51 South 3rd, Street): “Permit for the Operation of a Physical Culture Establishment located o the cellar and a portion of the first floor of the premises.”

Hester Street Collaborative – “Analysis and Impact Evaluation Framework for three sites: 307 Kent Avenue; River Street Plan; 40 Quay Street (former MTA Wash Site).”