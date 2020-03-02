Williamsburg’s BQX Workshop is Tuesday (3/3)

The city will host a BQX information session tomorrow in Williamsburg in its second push to bring an streetcar near the waterfront from Astoria, Queens to Red Hook, Brooklyn

A new BQX website debuted in January as Mayor de Blasio and city’s Economic Development Corporation renewed the push for the transportation project with a series of public workshops.

The community workshops are meant to give the public the chance to “learn about and discuss the BQX planning work that’s been done to date, and the process moving forward.”

Williamsburg’ BQX workshop is Tuesday, March 3rd, at the Bushwick Inlet Park building (Kent Ave. between Quay St. and N. 9 St.) from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

One week later on March 10th, another BQX workshop is scheduled in Long Island City at CUNY Law School (2 Court Square W) from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Costing an estimated $2.7 billion to construct, the BQX would span 11 miles and tickets would cost $2.75 per ride; the project would amount to a $30 billion gross economic impact to NYC, according to the city.