City to Host BQX Workshops for Redesigned Streetcar Plan

The NYC Economic Development Corporation is renewing its push to construct a zero emissions streetcar to run between Astoria and Red Hook with a series of community forums scheduled through March.

The $2.7 billion project would span 11 miles connecting waterfront communities in Queens and Brooklyn via a mode of transportation that harkens back to the early 1900s when streetcars ran through commercial districts like Manhattan Avenue. BQX tickets would cost $2.75 and would offer connections to NYC subways, buses, and ferry stops.

Along with a new BQX website that launched last week, the city will host community workshops to “provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about and discuss the BQX planning work that’s been done to date, and the process moving forward.”

The scheduled workshops begin the first week in February (all workshops are 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.:

at Bushwick Inlet Park (Kent Avenue between Quay Street & N. 9 Street March 10: Long Island City at CUNY Law School (2 Court Square W) Two stops in Greenpoint are planned at Manhattan Avenue and Ash Street and on Manhattan Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue; the stops in Williamsburg include four on Berry Street at N. 13th Street, N. 7th Street, S. 2nd Street and Broadway, and one stop at Kent and Division Avenues. A crossing at Newtown Creek between Vernon Boulevard in Queens and Manhattan Avenue in Brooklyn would be provided by a drawbridge to span the 225 foot gap. “The bridge will also accommodate bicycle and pedestrian traffic along with the streetcars,” according to the design plan. The Pulaski Bridge replaced a former Newtown Creek crossing at the end of Manhattan Avenue known as the Vernon Avenue Bridge which was demolished in 1954. For the BQX route on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, the proposed design places two street cars in the center with lanes for vehicles and cyclists at the street’s edge. Headed south from Greenpoint, the BQX route traces Franklin and Banker Streets before traveling through Williamsburg via Berry Street until Division Avenue where the route moves to Kent Avenue. A capital estimate brings the total cost of the BQX to $2,727,000,000 and the city is claiming a $30 billion gross economic impact from the project. Approximately $1.4 billion of the cost would be covered using the “value captured” model, according to Gothamist: Now, the city claims that around $1.4 billion of the $2.7 billion price tag will be covered by a rise in real estate values—the “value capture” model—while the rest will come from federal funding. The city also suggests that the project will create $30 billion in gross economic impact over a period of 40 years. The construction costs are coming from the Federal Transit Administration’s cost estimate guidelines, but the city has not revealed how it arrived at the $1.4 billion figure, or the $30 billion figure. At a City Council oversight hearing last spring, councilmembers whose districts overlap with the BQX route asked in vain. (At that hearing, the EDC did note that the $2.7 billion overall cost and the $1.4 billion value capture figure were “conservative.”) The renewed timeline lists a potential BQX construction start date as January 2024 and an estimated completion as June 2029. First, an environmental review process and Uniform Land Use Review Procedure must be completed prior to the NYC Council making a decision on the BQX’s future.