Assemblyman Joe Lentol and Emily Gallagher to Hold Petition Launch Events This Weekend

Ahead of the June primary election for the New York State Assembly’s 50th District (which includes sections of Greenpoint and Williamsburg), incumbent Joe Lentol and challenger Emily Gallagher will both hold petitioning launch events this weekend with supporters in order to get on the ballot.

This Saturday (2/29), Lentol’s campaign office at 391 Graham Ave. will be open from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., and the Assemblyman will be there to greet supporters and distribute petitions; there will be food and drinks available as well.

On the following day (Sunday 3/1), Emily Gallagher’s team will hold a “quick training session” at Greenpoint Palace (206 Nassau Ave.) at 3 p.m. to distribute canvassing materials to supporters, and will “reconvene at 6:00 p.m. for de-brief and drinks.”

