Sicilian Dinner, Nobody’s Hosting Drag Race, Bern Fest, Art of SPAM, What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (2/26-3/4)

WEDNESDAY 2/26

* Meet two of the NYC Comptroller Candidates! @ ABC Child Center (109 Nassau Ave), 6pm, both Council Member Helen Rosethal and State Senator Kevin S. Parker will be available to meet local community members and share their experiences, More Info

☺ Star Wars A Free Comedy Show @ Kinfolk (90 Wythe Ave.), 730pm, FREE, More Info

♫ John Zorn’s Stone Commissioning Series presents: Miles Okazaki and Dan Weiss @ National Sawdust Tracks (80 N 6th St.), 7pm, $25, RSVP

♫ Alice Cohen + Ch 14 Weather Team, Andy Aylward, Transistor Ray @ Union Pool (484 Union Ave.), 8pm, $10, More Info

THURSDAY 2/27



♦ First Gallery Opening @ Shop Small Home (100 Freeman St), 7pm, FREE, cartoons done (by your talented, local USPS deliveryman, Carl) w/ marker + paint on canvas, ACCESSIBLY PRICED, More Info

* Parenting in the Age of Climate Change @ Leonard Library (81 Devoe St.) 630pm, FREE, how do we talk to our children about climate change? How do we incorporate climate activism into the busy routine of parenting? More Info

# The Art of SPAM @ MOFAD – Museum of Food and Drink (62 Bayard St.), 7pm, $25, an interactive discussion about the history of SPAM, the canned meat, in the Asia-Pacific and its connection to war, class, and nostalgia, Buy Tix

Friday 2/28

# Our Sicilian Dinner @ Archestratus Books & Foods (160 Huron St), 630pm, $35, An evening of three-courses of Sicilian, family-style food inspired by Nonna, this dinner is not vegan-friendly. Buy Tix

♦ Slip Plane @ Calico Brooklyn (67 West St, Ste 203), 7pm, FREE, recent works on paper by Caroline Burghardt, a selection of collages, paintings, and print, Buy Tix

♦ Solo Exhibition @ Greenpoint Gallery (390 McGuinness Blvd) 7pm, FREE, opening reception for Sage Cotignola’s solo exhibition, More Info

♫ Loud Minority with Mike Huckaby, Shawn Dub, Monchan + mnmlktchn @ Good Room

(98 Meserole Ave), 10pm, FREE – $20, Buy Tix

♦ Nobody’s Hosting Drag Race @ Greenpoint Palace (206 Nassau Ave), 8pm, FREE, hosting Rupauls Dragrace in the back room, More Info

Saturday 2/29

* Love & Caring Art Show: A Fundraiser for Puerto Rico @ El Puente Presente (211 S 4th St), 6pm, FREE, Art exhibition, silent auction and artistic presentations, More Info

* Joe Lentol’s Campaign Petition Kick-Off @ Joe Lentol Campaign Office (391 Graham Ave), Come out to meet and greet Joe and fellow supporters who want to send him back to the NYS Assembly! More Info

♫ Leap Year Night Party @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 9pm, FREE, the deepest of soul, funk, disco and house music cuts, More Info

♫ Myles Cameron w/ Oscar Louis @ Rough Trade NYC (64 N 9th St), 9pm, $12, Buy Tix

SUNDAY 3/1

♦♫ Bern Fest: A Bernie Sanders Fundraiser ft. 79.5, Jigsaw Youth and more @ Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway,) 4pm, $15-$20, live music with all proceeds going to the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, Buy Tix

☺ Woof! Desks / DILFTown @ Cantina Royal (58 N 3rd St), 2pm, $10, two half hour comedy shows for the price of one! More Info

♦ Premiere of “Circumstantial Pleasures” @ Light Industry (155 Freeman St), 630pm, $8 (suggested), a new cycle of films by Lewis Klahr, More Info

♫ Wilmette, MMATA, +friends at Kingsland @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave), 6pm, $10, Buy Tix

MONDAY 3/2

^ Your Neighbors are Writers! @ A/D/O (29 Norman Ave), 7pm, FREE, a discussion with three Brooklyn Writers at different stages of their careers coming together to present new and unpublished work, More Info

♫♦ Monday Movie Night ft. Stop Making Sense @ Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave), 6pm, FREE, enjoy the iconic musical film Stop Making Sense on 14 HD screens! , More Info

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♦ “Weathering with You” @ Syndicated Bar Theater Kitchen (40 Bogart St), 645pm, $7, the highly-anticipated new film from creative team behind the critically-acclaimed, “Your Name,” Buy Tix

TUESDAY 3/3

♫ Open Mic @ Getaway Brooklyn (158 Green St), 530pm, FREE, Getaway’s first ever Open Mic! More Info

* STREB Extreme Action Audition @ Streb (51 N 1st St), 12pm, FREE, calling all dancers, acrobats, athletes, gymnasts, martial artists and movers, try out to become an Action Heroes for paid company positions with contracts starting immediately! More Info

♫ All My Friends Are Lit!” QUEEN EDITION @ The Well (272 Meserole St), 6pm, FREE-$20, live music and drawing in this immersive art experience, showcasing an full evening with some of New York’s most talented women acts and creatives with live music performances, art, food and women’s beauty care vendors, Buy Tix

♫ SCUM NIGHT @ CLEM’s (264 Grand St), 8pm, FREE, More Info

