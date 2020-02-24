Greenpoint Original Pizza Opening at Former Carmine’s Original Pizza This Saturday

A new pizzeria is scheduled to open this Saturday morning in a cozy Norman Avenue storefront that was formerly home to Carmine’s Original Pizza.

Greenpoint Original Pizza (93 Norman Ave.) will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday during a ribbon cutting ceremony with Assemblyman Joe Lentol in front of the storefront at 10 a.m., according to owner Baldassare Pantaleo.

Pantaleo also owns Italy Pizza (800 Manhattan Ave.) a few blocks away and says that customers can expect classic slices and whole pies, along with a seating area with stools for people dining in. Delivery will not be available at first, but Pantaleo says that he plans to have delivery available eventually.

The address was most recently home to the 100% vegetarian Norman Cafe (93 Norman Ave.), which opened in December 2018 and closed a few months later.

Perhaps more fittingly, 93 Norman Ave. was also the location of Carmine’s Original Pizza for over 30 years and closed in 2015 when the owner, Carmine, decided to retire.

Greenpoint Original Pizza’s hours are Sunday – Wednesday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., and Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.