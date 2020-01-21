Classic Nassau Avenue Deli Closed by Department of Health

Park Deli (209 Nassau Ave.) is closed following an inspection on January 16th by the NYC Dept. of Health.

The cherished McGolrick Park-adjacent Park Deli (209 Nassau Ave.), which is in a storefront that has been home to a deli since the 1930s, faced closure in 2017 when deli owner Krystyna Godawa struggled with a more than 100 percent rent increase. Broadway Stages stepped in and covered the difference in rent and saved Park Deli from shuttering.

A health inspection of the deli last week racked up 65 points (a “C” is 28 or more points) for evidence of unsanitary conditions that included evidence of live mice.

Park Deli was closed for business last Friday and the doors remained shut on Tuesday.

The nearby deli Brooklyn Standard also closed temporarily last week following a visit from DOH; the business reopened a day later after addressing a basement flood which was the root of the problem.