New Greenpoint School Meeting Happening Wednesday (12/18)

A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday regarding the plans for a new elementary school in Greenpoint.

The local school shortage, which Greenpointers reported on last October, and the contentious plans to potentially construct an elementary school across the street from the yet-to-be-remediated Nuhart Plastics Superfund site have been debated for years now.

The next meeting on the topic is scheduled for Wednesday (12/18) , at the Dupont Senior Center (80 Dupont St.) at 7:00 p.m.

NYC Councilmember Stephen Levin is hosting Wednesday’s meeting and posted the following note on social media:

“As many know we have been looking for a new location for the proposed school for Greenpoint. There have been many discussions going on and we would like to update the community on the current status and get your feedback. I know it is right before the holidays but I thought it would be better now than in early January.”