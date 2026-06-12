Good evening, Greenpointers.

Vibes in New York City are–dare we say it?—pretty elite right now. Knicks in five!

You’re already aware of all this month’s heavy-hitters, so use our events guide as inspiration for more fun things to do.

Last summer’s lobster roll pop-up Sailor & Siren gets a permanent home in Greenpoint, at the corner of Calyer and Manhattan. A new bakery from the acclaimed Tartine co-founder will open in Williamsburg.

And in less gourmet news, Chipotle will open in Greenpoint later this summer, after years of speculation.

We’re continuing our interview series with candidates running for public office in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. We spoke to Julie Won, City Council Member for District 26, running in the NY-7 congressional race.

You can’t repeat the past, but sometimes it’s nice to see things you used to love return, albeit in a new form. Kent Avenue bar The Right Bank is getting a revival. And those aren’t the only changes coming to that street, with a new battery storage facility, park, and additional high-rise buildings in the early stages of fruition.

In and around North Brooklyn

Cycling advocates continue to decry the unsafe conditions on Bedford Avenue.

The week’s top rivalries: Knicks vs. Spurs and Mother’s vs. Mommy’s.

Probably one of the less conventional watch parties out there…

Hometown hero Jose Alvarado!

