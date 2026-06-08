A summer-y pop up is officially putting down roots in the neighborhood.

Sailor & Siren, from Greenpoint resident Natalie Borowski, recently shared the news that the lobster roll pop-up would officially open a permanent location in the neighborhood.

You might have already spotted it—it’s the newly-painted butter yellow storefront at 817 Manhattan Avenue, on the corner of Calyer Street.

The new Sailor & Siren location. Photo: Greenpointers

The storefront previously housed a hardware store, which moved next door.

Borowski started the pop up series last summer, bringing her lobster rolls and whoopee pies to bars across the neighborhood. Sailor & Siren promises a full lobster in each roll, which can be topped with caviar or uni (the economics of running a lobster restaurant in this day and age are undoubtedly tricky; we hope they fare better than the long-running Lobster Joint, which shuttered in 2024).

Details, such as an opening date and hours, have not yet been revealed, but the team has applied for a liquor license.

