Three years ago, while trawling through a community board agenda, we noticed that one fast casual mega-chain appeared to be making moves in Greenpoint.

Chipotle applied for a license at 885 Manhattan Avenue, a storefront that most recently housed a 7-Eleven. But nothing ever came of it, despite a Google Maps listing (earning the chain an average 1.8 rating across 5 reviews).

Over the years, we’ve been asked about it and wondered about it ourselves, with a prime piece of Greenpoint real estate sitting vacant for at least six years.

However, either rejoice or lament, as it looks like Chipotle has submitted a new application for a liquor license.

And it’s for real this time.

A spokesperson told us that they “are currently scheduled to open the new location in Brooklyn later this summer,” but did not provide further details.

Chipotle already has 29 locations across Brooklyn, including two in Williamsburg.