Good evening, Greenpointers.

The city is abuzz with Knicks fever!

Soak up some of that infectious energy and get out and about with our events guide. But if another sport has your heart, consult our list of options to watch the World Cup when it kicks off on June 11.

Brooklyn Brewery will soon open a new flagship on Wythe Avenue. A mysterious object left on the steps of Culture House prompted a traffic shutdown and an NYPD investigation.

Well, that didn’t last long. The free shuttle bus from The Ordinary suspended service, allegedly due to a lack of permits.

Primary election day is only a couple of weeks away! A rare vacancy in New York’s 7th congressional district has pitted progressive against progressive. Meet two of them: Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Assemblymember Claire Valdez.

Rose Marie will shift into a new location of Yellow Rose, an acclaimed Tex-Mex spot in the East Village. It’s much-welcomed news, in light of another Southern-themed spot, Dolly’s Swing and Dive, closing indefinitely due to liquor license issues.

After two years and multiple iterations, the coffee shop formerly known as Pan Pan will end service this Sunday (but Falansai remains intact).

These closures illustrate a sad-but-true fact—it is too damn hard to run a business these days. That’s why we’re celebrating Turkey’s Nest reaching the milestone of 45 years in operation. Thankfully, businesses in East Williamsburg will get a much-needed $20 million in new grants to boost the local economy.

In and around North Brooklyn

Open to any and all theories about the sewer people!

Inside Williamsburg’s French-influenced jazz scene.

Greenpoint Open Studios got a nice write up in Hyperallergic.

NY1 hosted a debate for the on Wednesday.