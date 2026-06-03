An unknown object left on the steps of Culture House (807 Manhattan Ave.), the cannabis dispensary at the historic Greenpoint Savings Bank building, prompted a temporary traffic shutdown and an NYPD investigation.

Head to Reddit to see a photo of the cartoon-ish bomb. Thankfully, it all turned out to be a false alarm, though not much else is known about the situation.

Below is a statement from the NYPD:

“On Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 1556 hours at Calyer Street and Manhattan Avenue police responded to a 911 call of a suspicious package within the confines of the 94th Precinct. A complaint was recorded and it states an unknown person found a device at the location. The Emergency Service Unit responded and determined that the device was safe. It was vouchered and the investigation is ongoing.”

We will update the story if we hear anything further about the situation!