No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

Bee Hives, Lip Balms, and Honey Tasting for Teens @ Greenpoint Library, 2 p.m.: Bees have had some bad PR, but there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the infamous insect. Teens 13-18 can learn from bee experts and enthusiasts from Bee U NYC during a live hive demonstration, honey tasting, and lip balm-making workshop. There will be live bees present. Free, no registration needed.

Moms’ Night Out @ 67 N 6th St., 4 p.m.: Parents and caregivers can enjoy a relaxing evening of sipping and shopping with The Mommy Archives and Anine Bing. The store will be offering 15% off all purchases during the event and there will be complimentary wine and candy. Free, register here.

Documentary Film Screening @ Greenpoint Library, 5:45 p.m.: Support the very local arts with a screening of a film extremely near to us. Changing Lanes, a documentary centered on our very own McGuinness Blvd, highlights the struggle over the thoroughfare’s redesign and its broader historical, environmental, political, and social contexts through interviews with politicians, activists, urban planners, entrepreneurs, and cultural icons. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Ben Wolf, architect and Make McGuinness Safe co-founder Bronwyn Breitner, and political strategist and Emily Gallagher’s former Chief of Staff Andrew Bard Epstein. Free, register here.

Pastels on Paper @ Madeline’s, 6 p.m.: Get creative with pastels during an intimate, hands-on class with individual coaching available to attendees of all levels. All materials will be provided. $100, register here.

Grand Street BID Neighborhood Bash @ Blinky’s, 6 p.m.: Grand Street’s Business Improvement District is throwing its annual bash with raffles, games, prizes, and a free drink tickets for the first 50 attendees to celebrate flourishing local businesses while connecting neighbors. Registration is required. Free, register here.

Cactus Grafting Workshop @ Tula House, 7 p.m.: If you want to graduate from succulents, learn how to join two separate cacti into one during a workshop that’s equal parts horticulture and art. All materials will be provided as you’re taken step-by-step through the process, including plant selection, cutting techniques, care, and more. $75, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

After School Movie @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Let your kiddo unwind from the school week with a showing of The Big Green, a 1995 movie about a misfit Texas soccer team under the leadership of a new coach from across the pond. Rated PG. Free, no RSVP needed.

Sober Y2K Party @ McCarren Park House, 7 p.m.: If you’re a hangover hater and Y2K lover, this is for you. Society Sobriety and Bright Nights Social are throwing a party full of glitter, throwback tunes, and non-alcoholic drinks. Get ready to bedazzle, reminisce, get your tarot cards read, and more. $28.52, get tickets here.

GOOD MOVE DANCE CO In-Studio Performance @ Good Move, 7:30 p.m.: Good Move Dance Company presents the culmination of its eighth season with a performance from nine dancers set in the fever dream of a nightclub exploring themes of intimacy, identity, validation, and self-discovery. $12.51, get tickets here.

Chris Lake @ Under the K Bridge Park, 7 p.m.: GRAMMY®-nominated producer and DJ Chris Lake begins his three-night stint Under the K with openers OMNOM and Stixx. Get tickets here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Watercolors @ McCarren Park, 11 a.m.: Make more art! Enjoy a chill morning with paint and friends during a freewheeling watercolor session in the park. All materials will be provided. $43.45, sign up here.

Greenpoint Bike Clinic Repair and Maintenance Pop-up @ Greenpoint Library, 1 p.m.: Have a bike that needs fixing? Bring it to the library for free tune-ups, flat repairs, brake adjustments, shifter adjustments, and just general advice and bicycle wisdom courtesy of Greenpoint Bike Clinic. Free, register here.

Watercolor Workshop @ Crystal Lake, 3 p.m.: This Saturday, you’ve got two opportunities to get your watercolor on. And this second session led by Autumn Von Plinsky is focused on native botanicals. All materials provided. $60.54, sign up here.

Padel Tournament @ Padel Haus, 6 p.m.: Come one, come all to an evening of good vibes on and off the court. All skill levels are welcome as you meet fellow padel fans, have fun, and show off your talent behind the racket. 24 teams will be playing with round-robin and playoff heats. Bring your own partner or be matched with one. Proceeds will benefit The Icla da Silva Foundation. $125, sign up here (or get spectator tickets for $50).

Chris Lake @ Under the K Bridge Park, 7 p.m.: Night 2 with AYYBO, Lumia, and a Renegade takeover. Get tickets here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

Bike Skills 101 for Teens and Tweens @ McCarren Park, 9 a.m.: Kids and teens 9-18 can learn all about balance, pedaling, starting, stopping, and steering during a safe, easy class taught by experienced instructors. Loaner bikes and helmets are provided. Free, register here.

Pride Bird Walk @ Marsha P Johnson State Park, 10 a.m.: Happy Pride! Learn about queer love in the bird world during a guided bird walk, binoculars provided. Free, RSVP here.

WELCOME Book Club @ Spritzenhaus33, 12 p.m.: If you’re looking for a community of fellow readers, this is for you. Book Club for Book Hoes is hosting a first-timers-only meeting for those who’d like to dip their toes into the world of spirited book discussion. This meeting is about You’ll Never Forget Me by Isha Raya, with bookish crafts to follow. $15, get tickets here.

Chris Lake @ Under the K Bridge Park, 3 p.m.: Night 3 with Tiga, Eli Escobar, and Ksenyeah. Get tickets here.

SOUL SLAM Prince Tribute Celebration @ Good Room, 6 p.m.: Get through this thing called life during DJ SPINNA’s tribute to Prince celebrating his life and musical legacy. $23.19, get tickets here.

TONY Awards Viewing Party @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 8 p.m.: Calling all Broadway buffs. See what shows and stars of the season will come out on top during the 79th annual TONY Awards. Hosted by P!nk, the night will also feature a slew of performances, including anniversary performances for The Book of Mormon and Chicago. Mingle with theater kids and non-theater kids alike during the evening of glitz, glam, and showtunes. $12.63, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

Kids Music Workshop @ Greenpoint Library, 3:45 p.m.: Kids in grades 2nd through 6th can learn all about sheet music, terminology, and notation for a deeper understanding of the artform. In-person registration is required. Free, information here.

Yappy Hour: Let’s Get Wiggy With It @ Greenpoint Comedy Club, 6:30 p.m.: Everything is better in a wig. The Yada Yada is throwing a low-risk, high-reward evening of mingling where wigs are mandatory (but fun). Tickets include a drink, wig of your choosing, and snacks. $50, get tickets here.

Sober Sapphic Social @ Softbar, 7 p.m.: Connect with fellow queer women in a safe, booze-free environment designed to meet folks at your own pace—whether you’re single and ready to mingle or just hoping to make a friend. There will be food and drink specials, plus ice breakers and games available. $9.85, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

Open House & Happy Hour @ The Yard, 11 a.m.: Check out the newly renovated and expanded space featuring live music, wine from Brooklyn Winery, drinks from Sunboy, and burritos from Son Del North. Free, RSVP here.

Teen Time: Celebrating Black American Music and DIY @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: June is Black Music Month! Teens 13 and up can watch videos of and listen to music by Black American musicians while creating a DIY craft. Free, no RSVP needed.