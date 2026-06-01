The number one rule in skincare? Always wear sunscreen. The number one rule in launching a new enterprise in New York City? Always get those permits.

Cost-effective skincare brand The Ordinary might have the former covered, but they fell short of expectations for the latter, scuttling service on its planned free shuttle bus that just launched last week.

The bus, which took passengers from Domino Park to Prospect Park, had been up and running for just three days before the brand made the suspension announcement on Instagram.

Though The Ordinary did not share a reason, The New York Times reports that the deputy press secretary for the mayor’s office “contacted representatives of the Ordinary bus to provide guidance regarding the permitting process, including instructions for registering and applying for a New York City Bus Stop Permit.”

The random stunt drew equal parts praise, confusion, and criticism. The Ordinary stretched the limits of its logic to apply their “cut out the middleman” ethos to public transit, though some questioned the choice to connect two affluent neighborhoods together instead of focusing on an area more in need.

No word on whether the bus will resume service.