Good evening, Greenpointers.

While the prices at one rotisserie chicken restaurant continue to—ahem—ruffle some feathers, another restaurant specializing in the bird has quietly opened on McGuinness Boulevard, at a more affordable price point.

This just goes to show that these new initiatives to help local small businesses could really affect menu prices.

A new ice cream shop is coming to Manhattan Avenue. The long-standing Jose Deli Grocery recently reopened with a new menu of Mexican favorites, plus a backyard space. And the Llama Inn team isn’t going anywhere—check out their new venture in the same space.

Repair Babe has all your tech repair and website needs, plus programs designed to empower the community to learn about tech on their own terms. Jane’s Walk NYC is back with another great lineup of community-led walking tours, including some options in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

A legal case against a local man accused of animal abuse continues to inch its way through court, but he’s not giving up without a fight.

The nice weather won’t last forever. Make the most of it with our weekly events guide.

In and around North Brooklyn

A peek in at Peek Inn (not to be confused with Peek In)

For anyone who thinks “East Williamsburg” is just a made-up real estate term.

A second suspect was charged with the murder of 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore.