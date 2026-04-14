While one local restaurant continues to (rightfully) ruffle feathers for the cost of their rotisserie chicken, another new Greenpoint spot offers one at a more affordable price point.

Meet Lima Wok and Bowl (316 McGuinness Blvd.), taking over from Mazzy’s Halal Spot. Mazhar himself told Greenpointers that he sold the business to a friend, who is also the contractor that built the space.

Lima Wok and Bowl serves Peruvian-Chinese fusion cuisine. Diners can expect classics such as arroz chaufa, saltado, ceviche, salads, and the aforementioned rotisserie chicken. Lima Wok and Bowl prices theirs at $7.50 for a quarter, $14.50 for a half, and $28 for a whole (there are some pricing discrepancies between the website and the downloadable menu, but it’s pretty inexpensive either way).

You can also take advantage of their lunch special, which offers a quarter chicken, choice of side, and soda for just $12.